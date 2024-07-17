Firearms officers deployed to West Sussex village: five men arrested at scene, say police
Firearms officers were deployed in West Sussex last night (Tuesday, July 16), Crawley Police have said.
Crawley Police announced on Facebook at 8.04pm: “We quickly deployed firearms officers to an address in Langley Green this evening (Tuesday) after a report of a man seen with a suspected firearm.
“Five men were swiftly and safely arrested at the scene in Walnut Lane and have been taken to police custody including one for possession of a firearm and the other four detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
“No one was harmed and enquiries are ongoing. Our officers remain in the area for reassurance. Please speak to them if you have any concerns.”