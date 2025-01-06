Fireworks posted through letterbox of West Sussex flat; arson investigation launched
Sussex Police investigating the ‘report of arson’ have now released CCTV images of two men they ‘wish to speak with’.
"Damage was caused by fireworks posted through a letterbox of a flat in Helyers Green, Wick, at about 3.30am on November 16,” a police spokesperson said.
"Footage shows two young men approaching the address, with one seeking to adjust a face mask after seeing CCTV cameras.”
Police said the first man was wearing a dark puffa-style coat over a hooded top, with light grey tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.
The second was wearing a light-coloured hooded top, dark tracksuit trousers and dark trainers, police said.
The appeal read: “Officers are investigating, and wish to identify the two men.
“Anyone who recognises them or anyone with further information about the incident can report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 616 of 16/11.”
Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.