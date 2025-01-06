Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An arson investigation has been launched after fireworks were posted through a letterbox in Littlehampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police investigating the ‘report of arson’ have now released CCTV images of two men they ‘wish to speak with’.

"Damage was caused by fireworks posted through a letterbox of a flat in Helyers Green, Wick, at about 3.30am on November 16,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Footage shows two young men approaching the address, with one seeking to adjust a face mask after seeing CCTV cameras.”

Detectives investigating the ‘report of arson’ in Wick, Littlehampton, have now released CCTV images of two men they ‘wish to speak with’. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said the first man was wearing a dark puffa-style coat over a hooded top, with light grey tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

The second was wearing a light-coloured hooded top, dark tracksuit trousers and dark trainers, police said.

The appeal read: “Officers are investigating, and wish to identify the two men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who recognises them or anyone with further information about the incident can report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 616 of 16/11.”

Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.