First motorists convicted in crackdown on drink and drug drivers in Sussex

The first defendants have been named in court following their arrests and convictions as part of a campaign to tackle drink and drug driving in Sussex.

Sussex Police officers are carrying out increased checks and patrols as part of Operation Limit, a national road safety campaign which runs through December.

Thousands of vehicles have already been stopped and checked as part of the campaign, and up to December 15, 127 arrests have been made.

In keeping with previous campaigns, some of those convicted will be named by Sussex Police to raise awareness of the issue and to act as a deterrent to others from committing the same offence.

On December 2, officers encountered an abandoned vehicle on the Hazelwick roundabout in Crawley, following a collision. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The first person to be convicted in the 2024 was Vasyl Potiychuk, aged 47, a factory worker of Sheppey Close, Crawley.

Sussex Police said he was seen driving erratically and at high speed on December 1, weaving between lanes in Horsham Road near the junction with Goffs Park Road in Crawley.

He did not immediately stop for police when officers activated their blue lights, the force added.

Officers approached Potiychuk in the Mazda CX5 and asked him to complete a roadside breath test as they could smell alcohol.

Sussex Police said Potiychuk tested positive for 118 microgrammes (uhg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath at the roadside, and later tested for 110uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in custody. The legal limit is 35uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

He was remanded to Crawley Magistrates' Court on December 2, charged with driving while disqualified, driving over the legal alcohol limit, and driving without valid insurance.

Police said Potiychuk was disqualified from driving for three years and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a four-month suspended prison sentence.

On December 2, officers encountered an abandoned vehicle on the Hazelwick roundabout in Crawley, following a collision.

Sussex Police said the driver, Aiejon Seedorf, was located and admitted being the driver at the time, telling officers he had lost control to avoid hitting a fox in the road.

He told officers he had been unable to sleep, so had driven to meet friends in Crawley town centre for drinks in a bar. He had in fact been dropped off back at home and left his vehicle in the town centre.

But he wanted to retrieve a vape from his vehicle, and took an Uber back to the town centre, and instead of getting a taxi home, he then decided to drive home while over the limit, the force added.

Sussex Police said Seedorf tested positive for 51uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath when in custody.

The 22-year-old architect, of Russell Way, Three Bridges, was only a provisional licence holder at the time, the force added.

At Crawley Magistrates' Court on December 17, he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was disqualified for 14 months, fined a total of £492, with £85 court costs and a £197 surcharge.

On December 1, officers attended a minor collision in London Lane, Cuckfield, involving a BMW 2 Series.

Sussex Police said the driver had misjudged a gap between vehicles, causing damage.

Police said Joe Krzywicki-Mellor gave a positive breath test in custody for 78 uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. He admitted to officers he had consumed two large glasses of wine and was driving home after having dinner.

The 36-year-old restaurant worker, formerly of Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath, appeared before Crawley Magistrates' Court on December 17.

He admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit and was disqualified for three years and four months.

Police said the court ordered him to complete 120 days of alcohol abstinence and five rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions, and to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Meanwhile, officers completing stop checks in Phoenix Causeway, Lewes, stopped Hyundai driver Nicola Webb on December 4.

In custody, she tested positive for 45uhg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, after consuming alcohol the night before.

Sussex Police said the unemployed 59-year-old, of Cooksbridge near Lewes, was charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit.

She appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on December 19 where she admitted the charge and was disqualified from driving for one year, with a £40 fine, £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Speaking after the first convictions, Sussex Police's Head of Roads Policing, Superintendent Rachel Glenton, said: "Those who commit these offences risk punishments which include being disqualified from driving, heavy fines, and even the risk of going to prison.

“These are nothing compared to the risk they pose of causing serious harm or even the death of themselves or other road users.

“Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“That is why we continue to urge people to take steps to prevent drink and drug-driving, such as persuading loved ones not to drive, and taking sensible steps such as pre-booking taxis or walking home.

“Our officers are determined to catch offenders to help keep our roads safe.”

The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include:

Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;

A minimum 12-month ban;

An unlimited fine;

A possible prison sentence;

A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

An increase in your car insurance costs;

Difficulty travelling to countries such as the USA.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The campaign is being supported by the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.