Fisherman assaulted by three young men near Horley

The assault took place in Dormansland at some point between 8pm and 8.30pm on Sunday, July 3 after the victim challenged the men he believed to be trespassing on the land at Lakeview Fishing Club in Lakeview, Surrey Police said.
During the assault the victim was hit with a rubber mallet, police added.
Surrey Police said the first suspect has been described as a White man, aged between 18-20 years old, well built, with short brown hair and wearing a dark jacket.
The second suspect has also been described as a White man, aged between 18-20 years old with light coloured hair, police added.
Surrey Police said the third suspect is described as a White male and aged between 14-15 years old.
Surrey Police would like to speak to anyone who might have been in the area at the time and seen something that could help with our enquiries.
If you have any information that may help, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45220071110 via:
- Webchat on the Surrey Police website via https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Calling Surrey Police on 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.