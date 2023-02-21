Five bikes among items stolen in latest burglary alert round-up for Mid Sussex

Sussex Police said five bicycles were among the items stolen over the past month in their latest burglary alert round-up for the Mid Sussex area.

Police said a bike store was forced open at Kiln House, in Fosters Place, East Grinstead between February 8-9.

They added that the bikes chains were cut. The reference number is 0866 of 09/02.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A break-in at another East Grinstead property was reported on Friday, February 3. Police said a garage lock was broken and the garage was found to be insecure in the early hours of the morning. The reference number is 0838 of 03/02.

Police said five bicycles were among the items stolen over the past month in their latest burglary alert round-up for Mid Sussex

A third East Grinstead burglary happened at Farm Close on February 9. Police said: “No damage to property, however three sets of car/house keys have been stolen with a wallet, containing bank cards/cash etc.” A car was also taken in the early hours. The reference number is 0240 of 09/02.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Lindfield police said a garage had been ‘forced into and vandalised’ on February 8. The crime reference is 0650 of 09/02. Police said nothing appears to have been stolen from the garage in Noah’s Ark Lane.

The final burglary alert was in Haywards Heath when a property in Elmswood, Saddlers Way was broken into via the back door to the garage.

Police said: “It appears to have been kicked in and there has been a messy search of the house. Cash, jewellery, watches a handbag and more have been stolen.”