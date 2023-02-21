Five bikes among items stolen in latest burglary alert round-up for Mid Sussex

Police said a bike store was forced open at Kiln House, in Fosters Place, East Grinstead between February 8-9.
They added that the bikes chains were cut. The reference number is 0866 of 09/02.
A break-in at another East Grinstead property was reported on Friday, February 3. Police said a garage lock was broken and the garage was found to be insecure in the early hours of the morning. The reference number is 0838 of 03/02.
A third East Grinstead burglary happened at Farm Close on February 9. Police said: “No damage to property, however three sets of car/house keys have been stolen with a wallet, containing bank cards/cash etc.” A car was also taken in the early hours. The reference number is 0240 of 09/02.
In Lindfield police said a garage had been ‘forced into and vandalised’ on February 8. The crime reference is 0650 of 09/02. Police said nothing appears to have been stolen from the garage in Noah’s Ark Lane.
The final burglary alert was in Haywards Heath when a property in Elmswood, Saddlers Way was broken into via the back door to the garage.
Police said: “It appears to have been kicked in and there has been a messy search of the house. Cash, jewellery, watches a handbag and more have been stolen.”
The reference number is 1286 of 13/02. People who saw anything call 101, quoting the reference number.