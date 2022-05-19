Five burglary alerts in Mid Sussex: Hassocks and East Grinstead properties targeted

Police said that on Friday, May 13, there was an attempted break-in at a garage on Sandy Lane in East Grinstead.

They said the suspect ran off when the alarm was sounded.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crime reference number is 0160.

There have been five burglary alerts in Mid Sussex over the past week

Police said an electric bike was stolen from a shed in Farm Close, East Grinstead, overnight from 10.50pm on May 12 to 7.30am on May 13.

They said the lock was forced and that the crime reference is 0283.

On Sunday, May 15, golf equipment was stolen after a break-in at a garage on Crossways Avenue, East Grinstead, police said.

The crime reference number is 0866.

Another shed was broken into with garden and electrical equipment being stolen in Danworth Lane, Hassocks, police said.

The crime reference number is 0252.

Police said the most recent break-in happened in Hurst Farm Road, East Grinstead, on Tuesday, May 17.

They said a garage was broken into, which caused damage to the garage door.

The crime reference number is 1356.

A police spokesperson said: “Members of the public and business owners are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.

"Always dial 999 in an emergency.

“There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras."