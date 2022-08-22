Five Eastbourne motorcycles stolen in 24 hours

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said the reports came in between Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 from the Langney area of the town.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “So far only one victim's motorcycle has recovered.

"Police enquiries are ongoing to identify suspects and we would ask anyone who has information, or potential lines of enquiry (CCTV, mobile phone footage), to come forward.”

In addition to patrols and investigations, as a result of these reports officers are also advising owners of motorcycles and mopeds to review their security and storage.

The spokesperson added: “Lock: Use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls.

"You could also use a D-lock on the front wheel to stop it being wheeled away.

“Chain: Thieves often steal a bike by breaking the steering lock and wheeling it away. Use a chain lock through the back wheel (the front wheel can be removed).

"Secure your bike with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor or street furniture. This will stop thieves from cutting a lock trailing on the ground using an angle grinder. If this isn’t possible, thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel.

“Cover: Thieves often ‘shop’ for particular bike models. Using a cover instantly makes it less attractive to them. A cover also provides another time consuming obstacle for the thief.

“Call police immediately on 999 if you see it being stolen or report a crime online or call 101 if you discover it has gone.”