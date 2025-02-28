Five individuals taken into custody following robbery in Bexhill

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 17:54 BST

Five individuals were taken into custody early evening on Thursday, February 27 following a robbery in Bexhill, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The incident reportedly took place close to the Bexhill Leisure Centre.

Whilst its investigation is ongoing, Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses who may have information or CCTV footage relating to this incident or any other recent occurrences in the area.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Extensive high-visibility patrols will continue throughout both daytime and evening hours in and around Bexhill to ensure our community's safety.

Five individuals were taken into custody early evening on Thursday, February 27 following a robbery in Bexhill, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture: Sussex Police

“We will not tolerate any behaviour that threatens the safety of those in the community, and we shall continue to tackle anti-social behaviour and criminal activities to the fullest extent of the law.

“We ask that everyone respects the privacy of the victim and refrains from speculating about the identities of those who have been arrested. Please do not name any individuals, as this could jeopardise our investigation.

“Public reporting is crucial for us to understand and meet the needs of our communities. Please report any concerns via our online portal, by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

