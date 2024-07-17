Five people arrested in Hastings for going equipped to steal following a report of attempted motorbike theft
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Five people have been arrested by Sussex Police for going equipped to steal following a report of attempted motorbike theft in Hastings.
Police confirmed that the investigation into the report of the motorbike theft and has urged the public to contact them if they witness a stolen vehicle being used.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Five suspects were arrested in Hastings for going equipped to steal following a report of an attempted motorbike theft.
"The investigation is ongoing, and we urge the public to continue to contact us immediately if they witness a vehicle theft or suspect that a stolen vehicle is being used.”