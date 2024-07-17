Five people arrested in Hastings for going equipped to steal following a report of attempted motorbike theft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people have been arrested by Sussex Police for going equipped to steal following a report of attempted motorbike theft in Hastings.

Police confirmed that the investigation into the report of the motorbike theft and has urged the public to contact them if they witness a stolen vehicle being used.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Five suspects were arrested in Hastings for going equipped to steal following a report of an attempted motorbike theft.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we urge the public to continue to contact us immediately if they witness a vehicle theft or suspect that a stolen vehicle is being used.”