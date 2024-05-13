Five stolen motorcycles recovered by police in Eastbourne
The motorcycles were recovered by officers following reports from the local community, police patrols as well as enquiries during the week.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “Following community reporting, police patrols and local enquiries, officers from your Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered a further five stolen motorcycles and mopeds last week.”
Police Sergeant Buck of Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Continued investigations and enquiries led the local team to an area of Eastbourne where stolen motorcycles were believed to be located, resulting in the recovery of the five bikes.
“We are aware motorcycle theft has been an issue for a number of areas across the district, and we would like to reassure communities that both our patrols and investigations continue".