Five stolen motorcycles have been recovered by police in Eastbourne following a week of patrols in the town.

The motorcycles were recovered by officers following reports from the local community, police patrols as well as enquiries during the week.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “Following community reporting, police patrols and local enquiries, officers from your Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered a further five stolen motorcycles and mopeds last week.”

Police Sergeant Buck of Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Continued investigations and enquiries led the local team to an area of Eastbourne where stolen motorcycles were believed to be located, resulting in the recovery of the five bikes.