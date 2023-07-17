Police recently launched Operation Terrain in a bid to identify and catch those responsible for the recent increase in motorbike thefts in the town
As a result of on-going enquiries, community reporting, and CCTV checks, in the last few days five teenagers all aged between 14 to 16 and from Eastbourne have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle by officers from Sussex Police.
Police said that a number of evidential items have been seized, and two of the youngsters have since been bailed with robust conditions, including both non-association and curfew conditions.
In a statement Eastbourne Police said: “Further enquiries have also revealed potential further suspects, as well as links to an investigation into theft and significant damage at a local golf club on the July 8 (if you have information about this incident please report online or call 101 quoting serial 602 of 08/07)
“Whilst we continue to carry out targeted patrols in the known hotspots, gather intelligence and arrest offenders where possible; we also continue to encourage members of the community to report any suspicious behaviour and any abandoned motorcycles.
"Owners of motorcycles are also being advised to double-lock and chain their motorcycles securely and, where possible, store out of sight and install CCTV.
"Anyone with information should contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Terrain.
"For advice on how to protect your vehicle please visit our Sussex Police website.”