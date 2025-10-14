Five teenagers charged after East Sussex burglary
A statement from Sussex Police reads: “Police were called to City Plumbing Supplies in Freshfield Industrial Estate at 3.07am on Sunday (12 October), after security were notified of a breach.
"Officers were on the scene at 3.11am, where they found lights on, a damaged front door and five people inside. All were subsequently arrested.
"Diego Stoian, 18, of Keynsham Gardens in Greenwich, has now been charged with burglary.
"Four boys aged 15, 15, 17 and 17, all from London – who cannot be named due to their ages – have also been charged with burglary.
“All five have been released on conditional bail to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 13 November.”