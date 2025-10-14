Five teenagers charged after East Sussex burglary

By Henry Bryant
Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:54 BST
Police say five teenagers have been charged with burglary following a fast police response to a Brighton business break-in.

A statement from Sussex Police reads: “Police were called to City Plumbing Supplies in Freshfield Industrial Estate at 3.07am on Sunday (12 October), after security were notified of a breach.

Most Popular

"Officers were on the scene at 3.11am, where they found lights on, a damaged front door and five people inside. All were subsequently arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Diego Stoian, 18, of Keynsham Gardens in Greenwich, has now been charged with burglary.

A Brighton burglary has led to five teenagers being charged.placeholder image
A Brighton burglary has led to five teenagers being charged.

"Four boys aged 15, 15, 17 and 17, all from London – who cannot be named due to their ages – have also been charged with burglary.

“All five have been released on conditional bail to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 13 November.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice