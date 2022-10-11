Fly-tippers dump tonne of rubbish near major Horsham road junction

Now an appeal to catch those responsible has gone out from Horsham District Council.

It says the waste – bits of wood and garden items – was left in Dragons Lane at Dragon’s Green close to the junction with the A272 some time overnight on October 7 or early hours of October 8.

A spokesperson said: “Our crews cleared the site last week and in total the rubbish weighed three quarters of a tonne, so a large vehicle would have been used.

Almost a tonne of waste was dumped on the road near a major junction south of Horsham

"We're hoping someone might recognise the contents, which include a dismantled wooden structure and gardening items.

“If you have any information about who may be responsible for this waste crime, please email [email protected]

Does anyone recognise this?

“Fly-tipping is illegal, it harms the environment, and it costs money to clear up.

"We are able to issue serious fines to the culprits.”