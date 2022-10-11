Edit Account-Sign Out
Fly-tippers dump tonne of rubbish near major Horsham road junction

Fly-tippers dumped almost a tonne of rubbish by a major road junction near Horsham.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 10:38am

Now an appeal to catch those responsible has gone out from Horsham District Council.

It says the waste – bits of wood and garden items – was left in Dragons Lane at Dragon’s Green close to the junction with the A272 some time overnight on October 7 or early hours of October 8.

A spokesperson said: “Our crews cleared the site last week and in total the rubbish weighed three quarters of a tonne, so a large vehicle would have been used.

Almost a tonne of waste was dumped on the road near a major junction south of Horsham

"We're hoping someone might recognise the contents, which include a dismantled wooden structure and gardening items.

“If you have any information about who may be responsible for this waste crime, please email [email protected]

Does anyone recognise this?

“Fly-tipping is illegal, it harms the environment, and it costs money to clear up.

"We are able to issue serious fines to the culprits.”

Horsham District Council is appealing for information to help catch the fly-tippers