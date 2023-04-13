Former East Sussex solicitor jailed for fraud after stealing more than £1.7 million

A fraudster from East Sussex who deceived clients and took payment for legal services has been jailed, police said.

Officers said Christopher Bilmes, 45, stole more than £1.7 million over a three-year period from those who had trusted him as their solicitor.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He provided conveyancing, general litigate, family and matrimonial services and was the head partner of his own legal firm, based at Groombridge in East Sussex. But after taking money, customers found they were not able to have their mortgages redeemed.”

Bilmes was first investigated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority, and then by Sussex Police’s Economic Crime Unit, police explained.

Christopher Bilmes, 45, of Mayfield Road, Five Ashes. Picture from Sussex Police

The spokesperson said: “In January he admitted seven charges before Hove Crown Court, which included five counts of fraud by abuse of position, and two counts of fraud by false representation. On April 6, Bilmes, of Mayfield Road, Five Ashes, was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for the offences.

“The court heard how the crimes were committed between October 2014-November 2017, when the Solicitors Regulation Authority scrutinised his dealings in connection with a £400,000 mortgage. A number of victims then came forward to support the police investigation. The authority has paid out more than £2.7 million in compensation.”

Officers said they also found that Bilmes had put pressure on people to take high interest loans which left clients in serious financial difficulty when his legal firm was investigated and closed down.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hobden of the Sussex and Surrey Economic Crime Unit added: “This was a long and protracted investigation which uncovered a pattern of offending perpetrated by Bilmes against his clients.

“When you seek the assistance of a solicitor for any legal matter, you place your unreserved trust in that solicitor. Christopher Bilmes took full advantage of that trust.

“I would like to thank the patience and belief the victims showed us over the last five years whilst this investigation came to a conclusion.

“They should have been able to trust Bilmes with their money, emotions and wellbeing, knowing he would do his best by them. But Bilmes breached that trust.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the case, which demonstrates that Sussex Police will fully investigate matters such as this and do our best to protect victims from those who use their position and place of power to prey upon them.”

