Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Anglican vicar from East Sussex who admitted raping a child has been jailed for life, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Ifor Whittaker, 80, was a vicar going by the name of Father Colin Pritchard at St John The Baptist Church in Sedlescombe, near Battle, when he committed the offences.

Police said Whittaker gained the trust of his young victim and sexually abused him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “The victim reported the abuse in 2022, at which point Whittaker was serving a 15-year sentence for non-recent sexual offences against a child. Those offences also related to his role as a vicar.

Ifor Whittaker. Picture: Sussex Police

“Sussex Police worked closely with the Diocese of Chichester Safeguarding Team throughout the investigation.

“Whittaker was subsequently charged with rape and gross indecency, which he admitted at Hove Crown Court on October 25.”

Police said at the same court on Tuesday, November 12, he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Nicky Beard said: “Ifor Whittaker is a predator who used his position of trust in the community to rape and sexually abuse young children.

“That level of betrayal must not be underestimated.

“The effects of that abuse have lasted a lifetime, but (the victim) has shown incredible strength and courage to report Whittaker’s crimes to police and ensure he has faced justice.

“I hope this outcome can provide some level of closure as he continues to come to terms with the trauma, while Whittaker spends most, if not all, of the rest of his life behind bars.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, no matter how long ago, please report it to the police. Don’t suffer in silence – sometimes just reporting an incident can make a huge difference.

“We will listen to you, we will support you and we will do everything we can to get you the justice you deserve.”