Former East Sussex vicar charged with child sex offences including rape

A former Sussex vicar will appear in court after being charged with the rape of a child.

Sussex Police said detectives have charged a former Anglican vicar with ‘rape and gross indecency’ with a boy under the age of 14.

A police spokesperson said: “Ifor Whittaker, 80, was a vicar going by the name of Father Colin Pritchard at St John The Baptist Church in Sedlescombe, East Sussex, at the time of the alleged offences.

“The offences are reported to have taken place during the late 1990s when the victim was a young child.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

“Whittaker has been remanded in custody, to appear at a court to be confirmed on June 10.”

Police said its investigation is ongoing.