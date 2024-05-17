Former East Sussex vicar charged with child sex offences including rape
Sussex Police said detectives have charged a former Anglican vicar with ‘rape and gross indecency’ with a boy under the age of 14.
A police spokesperson said: “Ifor Whittaker, 80, was a vicar going by the name of Father Colin Pritchard at St John The Baptist Church in Sedlescombe, East Sussex, at the time of the alleged offences.
“The offences are reported to have taken place during the late 1990s when the victim was a young child.
“Whittaker has been remanded in custody, to appear at a court to be confirmed on June 10.”
Police said its investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting 47220036660.