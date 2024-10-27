Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former East Sussex vicar has pleaded guilty to child sex offences, police have said.

Sussex Police said Ifor Whittaker, 80, has pleaded guilty at Hove Crown Court to ‘rape and gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age’.

Police said the former Anglican vicar went by the name of Father Colin Pritchard at St John The Baptist Church in Sedlescombe, East Sussex, ‘where he committed the offences’.

The offences are reported to have taken place during the late 1990s, police said.

Police said Whittaker has been remanded in custody for sentencing on November 12.