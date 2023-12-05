Former Eastbourne teacher and football referee jailed for indecently assaulting young boy

A former teacher and football referee from Eastbourne who sexually assaulted a young boy in the 1990s has been jailed for 14 years.

Police said that Peter Turner, 65, of Redoubt Road, abused his position of trust to repeatedly assault his victim in multiple locations including the school classroom, his office and home address.

He also actively ingratiated himself with the victim’s family to gain closer access to him and mask his offending, police added

Police said that the incidents took place over a number of months and related to Turner’s role as both a teacher and manager of the school’s football team.

At Hove Crown Court on Wednesday (November 23), Peter Turner, 65, was sentenced to 14 years in prison, will be on the sex offenders’ register for life. Picture: Sussex Police

His offending came to light in 2016 when his victim reported to the police. Turner was no longer working as a teacher at that time.

An extremely complex investigation was launched, including the forensic examination of over 70 electronic devices seized from Turner’s address, while the victim was supported by specialist officers.

Turner was subsequently charged on seven counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14 in 2022.

At Hove Crown Court on Friday, November 3, he was found guilty on all counts.

At Hove Crown Court on Wednesday (November 23), Turner was sentenced to 14 years in prison, will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Passing sentence, HHJ Rennie described Turner as a ‘despicable human being’ who had abused his position as a teacher to subject his victim to multiple sexual assaults, and abused the trust placed in him by all parents who send their children to school.

Police Constable Steve Hargrave said: “I would like to pay testament to the faith and strength shown by the victim to stay committed to this process during the length of this investigation.

“Sussex Police takes all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and will investigate them fully, no matter how long ago the offences occurred.