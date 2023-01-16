A former children’s football coach has been convicted of further sexual offences in Burgess Hill, Sussex Police have said.

Police said that Robert Michael Blackmore was a volunteer coach in the town during the 1990s and was then known as Mike Blackmore.

Police said Blackmore was convicted in 2004 for 11 counts of indecent assault on boys in the 1990s and was jailed for seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Upon his release, Blackmore changed his name to Michael O’Neill. In 2020, a new victim came forward with allegations, and Blackmore attended a voluntary interview to answer the further questions.

Sussex Police said that His Honour Judge David Rennie sentenced Robert Michael Blackmore to a further six and a half years in prison

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Detective Constable Chris Smith, formerly from the Complex Abuse Unit, investigated the new offences, and Blackmore was charged. At Lewes Crown Court on January 13, Blackmore, 71, of High Street, Stockbridge, Hampshire, admitted six further charges of indecent assault on a boy in the 1990s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the victim cannot be named for legal reasons but he has described the impact on his family and himself, saying the abuse caused anxiety, nervousness and depression. He said: “The effects of this abuse will never go away, and came close to destroying my family.” The victim also said it left him with trauma, describing Blackmore as a ‘coward’ and a ‘predator’.

His Honour Judge David Rennie sentenced Blackmore to a further six and a half years in prison for the historic offences, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Smith said: “This case demonstrates the lifelong impact that sexual abuse has on victims.”

He continued: “The victim showed enormous courage to come forward and report his experiences. It shows that Sussex Police takes these reports very seriously, and investigates all reports of sexual offences thoroughly. We are pleased that the victim got justice, and hopefully he can begin to move on with his life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advice and support for victims of sexual offences is available at www.sussex.police.uk. People can also find information on the website about how police approach an investigation into sexual offences.