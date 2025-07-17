Former police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving following East Sussex collision

By Richard Gladstone
Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:39 BST
A former police officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a collision in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said Oliver Beal, 29, will appear in court to answer the charge.

A police spokesperson said Mr Beal was the driver in a single-vehicle collision on the A21 near Battle at around 11.15pm on October 27, 2023.

The spokesperson added: “Eighteen-year-old Sophie Ford, who was the sole passenger, was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

A former police officer will appear in court to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving following a collision near Battle in 2023

“Beal, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, was placed on restricted duties while an investigation was carried out, and resigned from the force on November 20, 2024.

“Beal has now been summonsed to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving, at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 19.”

