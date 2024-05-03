Former staff at Eastbourne school arrested following reports of inappropriate relationships with teenage pupil
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men, both from Eastbourne, have been arrested and released on bail, said police.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police is investigating reports of non-recent inappropriate relationships between two members of staff and a teenage pupil at a school in Eastbourne.
“A 59-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of abuse of position of trust and possession of indecent images of children.
“A 52-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of arranging to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.
“Both have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
“We are working closely with the school, which is fully supporting the investigation and neither member of staff remains in employment at the school.”