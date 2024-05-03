Former staff at Eastbourne school arrested following reports of inappropriate relationships with teenage pupil

Two former members of staff at a school in Eastbourne have been arrested following reports of inappropriate relationships with a teenage pupil, Sussex Police has confirmed.
Sam Pole
Sam Pole
Published 3rd May 2024, 15:50 BST
Two men, both from Eastbourne, have been arrested and released on bail, said police.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police is investigating reports of non-recent inappropriate relationships between two members of staff and a teenage pupil at a school in Eastbourne.

“A 59-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of abuse of position of trust and possession of indecent images of children.

Two former staff at a school in Eastbourne have been arrested following reports of inappropriate relationships with a teenage pupil, Sussex Police have confirmed.

“A 52-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of arranging to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

“Both have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

“We are working closely with the school, which is fully supporting the investigation and neither member of staff remains in employment at the school.”