Former Sussex PC who 'used excessive force when detaining man' at Gatwick hotel in court on assault charge

A former Sussex PC who 'used excessive force when detaining a man' at a Gatwick hotel is due to make his first appearance in court on an assault charge, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Ex-PC Michael Farley, 46, who was based at Gatwick police station, will appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 18 charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The IOPC said the charge relates to an incident in March 2024 when the officer allegedly used excessive force when detaining a man, who was reported to be unwell, at a hotel at Gatwick Airport.

In March 2025, the IOPC sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charge.

A former Sussex Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court on an assault charge, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation. Picture contributed

