Former Sussex PC who 'used excessive force when detaining man' at Gatwick hotel in court on assault charge
Ex-PC Michael Farley, 46, who was based at Gatwick police station, will appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 18 charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The IOPC said the charge relates to an incident in March 2024 when the officer allegedly used excessive force when detaining a man, who was reported to be unwell, at a hotel at Gatwick Airport.
In March 2025, the IOPC sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charge.
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.
Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.