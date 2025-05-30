Former Sussex Police investigator charged with misconduct in public office

By Matt Pole
Published 30th May 2025, 11:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A former Sussex Police investigator has been charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ex-police staff member David Gamlin, 58, who was based at Worthing CID, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 2, 2025 to face the MIPO charge.

The IOPC said it relates to an allegation that between June 2021 and September 2021, the former staff member pursued personal contact and engaged in a sexual relationship with a woman, who was in a vulnerable situation and who he met while leading a police investigation where she was the complainant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The IOPC’s investigation began in September 2021 following a mandatory conduct referral from Sussex Police.

A former Sussex Police investigator has been charged with misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Picture contributedA former Sussex Police investigator has been charged with misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Picture contributed
A former Sussex Police investigator has been charged with misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Picture contributed

After concluding the investigation in August 2022, the IOPC referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which requested they complete further work before they decided to charge Mr Gamlin with the offence.

He left the force in March 2023.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice