Former Sussex Police investigator charged with misconduct in public office

A former Sussex Police investigator has been charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ex-police staff member David Gamlin, 58, who was based at Worthing CID, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 2, 2025 to face the MIPO charge.

The IOPC said it relates to an allegation that between June 2021 and September 2021, the former staff member pursued personal contact and engaged in a sexual relationship with a woman, who was in a vulnerable situation and who he met while leading a police investigation where she was the complainant.

The IOPC’s investigation began in September 2021 following a mandatory conduct referral from Sussex Police.

After concluding the investigation in August 2022, the IOPC referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which requested they complete further work before they decided to charge Mr Gamlin with the offence.

He left the force in March 2023.