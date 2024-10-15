Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former police officer in Sussex has been accused of forming inappropriate relationships with suspects in investigations he was involved in.

Samual Denness (formerly known as PC Samual Bate), will appear in court today (Tuesday, October 15) to face charges relating to misconduct in public office (MIPO) and computer misuse.

It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

IOPC said the former police officer, aged 29, will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court – charged with four counts under the Computer Misuse Act (1990) and two counts of MIPO.

A IOPC spokesperson added: “The charges related to alleged offending between November 2019 and August 2020, when Samual Denness allegedly accessed police records without a legitimate purpose on multiple occasions and formed inappropriate relationships with two women who were suspects in investigations he was involved in.

“Our investigation began following a conduct referral from the force in August 2020. The officer resigned from the force in January 2022.

“Following a disciplinary hearing in February 2022, the panel ruled that he would have been dismissed had he not resigned from the force, and he was placed on police’s barred list.”