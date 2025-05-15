Former Sussex police officer admits offences involving indecent images of a child
Police have said that George Voisey, 24, appeared at Crown Court on Wednesday 14 May and admitted one count of distributing an indecent image of a child and two counts of making indecent images of a child.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department should be conducted. Voisey was arrested and suspended from duty.
“The court heard that the investigation found that Voisey had made 12 indecent images; five of those being category B images and seven being category C images, which were located on his mobile phone. It was also heard that he had distributed a category A video of a child via the Snapchat application. He was not on duty at the time of the offences.
“He was later charged with the offences and resigned from the force on March 1 this year.
“Voisey was released on court bail to appear at crown court on June 27 for sentencing.
“The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.”