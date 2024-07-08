Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Sussex Police officer has been charged with assault.

Police said Adam Burke, 29, will appear before Guildford Magistrates’ Court on July 9 charged with assault in connection with use of force on a member of the public at an incident in Brighton in December 2023 while he was on duty as a Sussex Police officer.

Sussex Police said Burke resigned from his position as a Police Constable in December 2023.

The matter was investigated by the force Professional Standards department who will also consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded, police added.

A former Sussex Police officer has been charged with assault. Picture contributed

