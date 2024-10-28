Former Sussex Police officer charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and fraud
Seren Sriganesh, 23, will appear at Guildford Magistrates Court tomorrow [October 29] charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation, two counts of fraud by failing to disclose information, and unlawfully obtaining personal data, the IOPC said in a statement.
The charges relate to allegations that prior to joining the police in June 2023, Mr Sriganesh failed to declare he had six or more penalty points on his license and did not disclose these points to his motor insurers.
It’s also alleged that between September 2020 and November 2023, the former officer falsely nominated his parents as responsible for three separate driving offences. He also allegedly accessed police systems to view details of one of these speeding offences.
The IOPC began their directed investigation in May 2024 following a referral from Sussex Police.
Enquiries were carried out by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under the IOPC’s direction.
On conclusion of the investigation in August 2024, the IOPC referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided to charge Mr Sriganesh with the offences.
He resigned from the force in October 2024.