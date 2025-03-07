Former Sussex Police officer charged with offences involving indecent images of a child

By Matt Pole
Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:43 BST

A former Sussex Police officer has been charged with three offences involving indecent images of a child.

Police said George Voisey, 23, was arrested on October 24 last year and following an investigation has now been charged with one count of distributing an indecent image of a child and two counts of making indecent images of a child between June 22 and October 24, 2024.

Sussex Police said he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences and was suspended from duty.

He has since resigned from the force on March1.

A former Sussex Police officer has been charged with three offences involving indecent images of a child. Picture by National World

He will appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on March 27.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.

