Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Sussex police officer has been dismissed after she sexually assaulted two colleagues.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-PC Olivia Clinton, 30, who was based on the East Sussex division, was the subject of a misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police headquarters today (April 23), the police force said.

She appeared in front of a panel chaired by Surrey Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Gardner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing was told that the former officer sexually assaulted by touching two of her colleagues, and made inappropriate sexual comments towards them, while at a social event on January 4, 2024, Sussex Police said.

A former Sussex police officer has been dismissed after she sexually assaulted two colleagues. Photo: National World

“The former officer was suspended from duty while an investigation was carried out,” a spokesperson for the force said.

"It was determined that while the alleged conduct did not meet the threshold for criminal proceedings, the officer’s behaviour would be subject of a disciplinary hearing.

"She resigned from the force in February this year.

“The panel found that her behaviour was a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct and, authority, respect and courtesy which amounted to gross misconduct, which had been admitted by the former officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She will now be added to the College of Policing Barred list which will prevent a return to policing.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, deputy head of force Professional Standards, added: “The officer’s actions were unwanted and invasive.

"This was extremely concerning because police officers and staff must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty.

"All staff are aware of the standards of professional behaviour and the force remains committed to holding officers to account where they fall below the high standards the public rightly expect.”