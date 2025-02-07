Former Sussex Police officer found not guilty collision with e-bike in Bognor Regis

A former Sussex Police officer has been found not-guilty of causing injury by dangerous driving after colliding with an e-bike in Bognor Regis Town Centre.

Tim Bradshaw, 55, had previously denied the charge and was acquitted earlier today (February 7) when the jury returned their verdict at Portsmouth Crown Court, Sussex Police have said.

The alleged offence took place when the former PC was on duty, driving a marked police car on November 3 2022. He reported seeing two males, both without helmets, weaving between cars and driving at speed on the pavement.

After following the bike for a short time, a collision occurred which knocked the e-bike rider and his passenger to the floor, a Sussex Police spokesperson said. The passenger sustained minor leg injuries and police were later informed by the e-bike rider’s mother that he had sustained serious leg injuries.

The force’s road policing unit launched an investigation and the charges against Mr Bradshaw were later authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service. Mr Bradshaw left the police force in June last year.

Superintendent Rachel Glenton, head of roads policing for Surrey and Sussex, said: “We expect the highest driving standards from our officers and staff, and road safety and reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on the roads is a priority for the force.

"It was important that this case was decided by a jury, and we are grateful to those members of the public who carefully considered all of the evidence presented before the court.”