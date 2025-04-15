Former Sussex Police officer found not guilty of assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former police officer has been found not guilty of assaulting a member of the public while he was on duty in Sussex.

Sussex Police said Adam Burke, 30, appeared at Staines Magistrates’ Court for a two-day trial on Wednesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 10.

This came after he denied a charge of assault ‘in connection with use of force’ on a member of the public, following an incident in Brighton on December 8, 2023.

“Burke resigned as a police constable from the force in December 2023,” a police spokesperson said.

"The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

"Criminal charges were later authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service.”

Sussex Police confirmed it will now ‘review the outcome of the court hearing’ and ‘consider whether it is appropriate to pursue misconduct proceedings’.