Former Sussex Police officer jailed for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and fraud offences

A former Sussex Police officer has been sentenced to 38 months' imprisonment at Guildford Crown Court after admitting a number of serious offences following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The officer was also disqualified from driving for two years, following his release from prison.

Seren Sriganesh, aged 23 and formerly based on the Brighton and Hove policing division, pleaded guilty in January this year to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information, and unlawfully obtaining personal data.

A further charge of fraud by failing to disclose information was agreed to lie on file.

The charges relate to offending between September 2020 and February 2024 when the former officer falsely nominated his parents as responsible for three separate driving offences and unlawfully accessed police systems to view details of one of these offences.

Mr Sriganesh also failed to declare he had six or more penalty points on his license prior to joining the force in June 2023, and did not disclose these points to his motor insurers.

IOPC director Emily Barry said: “The evidence gathered in this case was overwhelming and undoubtedly led to Mr Sriganesh’s guilty plea.

“I would like to pay tribute to the officers from Sussex Police anti-corruption unit who worked meticulously to investigate this matter.

“The public have a right to expect police officers to act with honesty and integrity, and it is a gross breach of trust when they break the law.

“Mr Sriganesh flagrantly and repeatedly broke the law for his own personal gain and today he has faced the very serious consequences of his actions.”

The IOPC began their directed investigation in May 2024 following a referral from Sussex Police.

Enquiries were carried out by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under the IOPC’s direction.

On conclusion of the investigation in August 2024, the IOPC referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.

Mr Sriganesh resigned from the force in October 2024.

Now that criminal matters have concluded, it will be a matter for Sussex Police to progress disciplinary matters.