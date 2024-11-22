Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Sussex Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court charged with two counts of rape and one of sexual assault, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

PC Christopher Mallet, 40, who was a police constable based at Horsham, was off-duty in May 2019 when it is alleged he raped and sexually assaulted a woman who he had met through a dating app.

PC Christopher Mallet, 40, who was a police constable based at Horsham, was off-duty in May 2019 when it is alleged he raped and sexually assaulted a woman who he had met through a dating app.

He will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on November 26.

The IOPC’s investigation began in May 2019 following a mandatory conduct referral from Sussex Police.

It was completed in March 2021 when the IOPC sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.

