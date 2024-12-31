Former Sussex Police volunteer officer charged with dangerous driving
Police said ex-Special Sergeant Martin Webb, 60, is set to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on January 28, 2025.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The charge was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following a local force investigation into a collision in Brighton, at the junction of Millers Road and Compton Road, on April 28 this year involving a car and a marked police vehicle.
“The driver of the car was arrested and later convicted of driving over the legal alcohol limit, two counts of driving without valid insurance, two counts of failing to comply with a preliminary test and one count of failing to stop.
“Webb resigned from his position as a Special Police Sergeant in September this year.”