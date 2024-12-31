Former Sussex Police volunteer officer charged with dangerous driving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police have announced that one of their former volunteer officers has been charged with dangerous driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said ex-Special Sergeant Martin Webb, 60, is set to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on January 28, 2025.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The charge was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following a local force investigation into a collision in Brighton, at the junction of Millers Road and Compton Road, on April 28 this year involving a car and a marked police vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the car was arrested and later convicted of driving over the legal alcohol limit, two counts of driving without valid insurance, two counts of failing to comply with a preliminary test and one count of failing to stop.

“Webb resigned from his position as a Special Police Sergeant in September this year.”