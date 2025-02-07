A former children’s nurse and scout leader from Sussex has been jailed after being convicted of dozens of child sex offences.

Sussex Police said Ian Silvester, 60 – of Locks Hill in Portslade – held a ‘number of positions and owned businesses’ that gave him ‘unsupervised access to children over several decades’. This includes his roles as a scout leader, children’s nurse, St John’s Ambulance worker, diving instructor, first aid trainer and babysitter.

Silvester was struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council in 2015, police said.

In November, he was convicted of 79 child sex offences, following a trial at Lewes Crown Court.

On Friday, February 7, Silvester was given a 22-year sentence, with 16 years to be spent in custody and an additional six years on extended license, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “Over a period of 25 years – between 1986 and 2011 – Silvester sexually assaulted 19 boys linked to several of his roles of trust, including the scouts and his various businesses.

“Many of the assaults took place under the guise of ‘first aid training’, during which Silvester would sexually touch his victims.

“Following Silvester’s arrest, digital devices were found containing more than two million media articles suggesting a sexual interest in young boys, including 68 indecent images of children.

“He was subsequently charged and found guilty of 44 counts of indecent assault, 25 counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexual activity with a child under 13 and two counts of making an indecent image of a child.

Silvester was prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following an investigation by Sussex Police.

The CPS said the former scout leader assaulted children as young as seven.

Through his roles, Silvester was ‘able to access and befriend the young victims and their families’, the CPS said.

A spokesperson added: “He used these roles to persuade young boys to do what he asked, often under the guise that they were playing an innocent game or taking part in an educational activity. In reality, Silvester was purposefully manipulating them into situations where he could inappropriately touch and molest them for his own sexual gratification.”

Passing sentence, HHJ Christine Laing said: "You are the very definition of a paedophile hiding in plain sight.

"A prolific sex offender who spent at least 22 years of your adult life targeting vulnerable young boys for your own sexual pleasure, and in a manner that allowed you to repeatedly abuse those boys in full view of others.

"The psychological harm caused by your activities is immense. Causing many of your victims in the years since to question and doubt any type of interaction with other people, particularly physical touching, as potentially having an underlying sexual motive.

"It is a testament to all the victims that they have gone on to forge successful and meaningful lives."

She reiterated that the victims ‘bear no blame for Silvester's actions’, police said.

Investigator Nicky Beard said: “For over three decades, Ian Silvester abused the trust placed in him by his victims and their parents, in the most appalling ways.

"He was relentless in seeking and creating roles which allowed him continued access to boys and young men, many of whom were vulnerable, and he would ruthlessly abuse them for his own sexual gratification.

"Thanks to the enormous courage shown by the victims, the support of their families and the witnesses in this case, we have finally been able to get justice for all Silvester's victims and put him behind bars where he can pose no further risk.

"I would like to thank all the organisations linked to Silvester's offending for their support throughout the investigation.

"If you are a victim of sexual abuse, however long ago, please report it. We will do everything in our power to get you justice."

Emma Lile, specialist prosecutor for the CPS, said Silvester’s crimes are ‘particularly disturbing’ – given the various roles he held over many years where he was ‘entrusted with the responsibility of caring for and safeguarding children’.

She added: “He abused these positions in the worst possible way and took advantage of young boys. Silvester tried to claim that what he was doing was innocent, denying that his behaviour was sexually motivated. However, the prosecution was able to piece together a large amount of evidence which refuted these claims and present it to a jury who saw through his lies and found him guilty.

“Silvester’s offending has had a lasting impact on the victims in this case and I would like to commend them all for speaking about what happened to them, it is because of their bravery in giving evidence that we have been able to bring this sex offender to justice.

“I hope this case sends a clear message that the CPS, working with law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse has taken place.”

To deal with some of the ‘more complex and challenging’ child sexual abuse cases, the CPS has a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to ‘share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions’.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (NSPCC) has also issued a statement about the case.

A spokesperson said: “For over 25 years, Silvester repeatedly exploited the positions of trust he held in the community to sexually abuse numerous boys across Hove and Worthing.

“We hope that by him finally being made to face justice for his terrible crimes will provide a measure of relief and comfort for all those he targeted, exploited and abused and help them to move forwards with their lives.

"It is never too late for survivors of sexual abuse to speak out and to get help. We would encourage anyone who has experienced this harm, no matter who the perpetrator was or when it took place, to reach out and seek the support they need.”