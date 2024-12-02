Former Sussex sports coach found guilty of child sex offence

A former sports coach at a school in Sussex has been convicted of a child sex offence.

Sussex Police said Ajaz Karim worked at Christ’s Hospital School in Horsham between 1983 and 1993 and was on Friday (November 29) found guilty of one count of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.

Police received the report in November 2022 that Karim, 70, of Broadlove Lane, Greater London, abused a girl, who is now aged in her 40s, when she was 12 and 13.

Sussex Police said Karim was asked to attend a voluntary interview and following a complex investigation, he was charged in December 2023.

Following a four-day trial, which began on November 25 at Lewes Crown Court, Karim was found guilty by the jury on one count of indecent assault on a girl.

Police said the jury were unable to reach a verdict on the second count of indecent assault of a girl.

He is due to be sentenced on December 13, the force added.

Detective Constable Rebecca Wilde, of Sussex Police’s Complex Abuse Unit, said: “Ajaz Karim abused the trust of his victim as a school coach.

“We worked closely with Christ’s Hospital School who supported and assisted the force with the investigation.

“The victim has shown incredible courage and bravery to assist with our enquiries and to report the crimes committed against her.

“If you or anyone you know is a victim of a sexual offence – no matter when it was – please report to the police.

“You will be heard, we will support you and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”

Report online, via 101 or call 999 in an emergency.