Former West Sussex social worker jailed for sexually messaging two young teenagers on Snapchat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former West Sussex social worker has been jailed for abusing his position and engaging in sexual communications with vulnerable children.

An investigation was launched on March 3 when sexual messages were found on a vulnerable teenage girl’s Snapchat account between her and a man later identified as Thomas Weller, 33, from Horsham.

Sussex Police said the messages were sexual, and continued despite the girl telling Weller she was a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weller also offered to buy her alcohol in exchange for sexual acts, the force added.

Thomas Weller was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The investigation also found Weller had used his position to access personal data.

He was arrested on March 24 and further sexual communications were found with another teenage girl on his Snapchat account.

Police said Weller was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual communication with a child and misconduct in public office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to both counts of sexual communications at Lewes Crown Court on July 5, and admitted the misconduct in public office at the same court on Wednesday, 31 July.

At the same court on Friday (September 27), Weller was jailed for 34 months and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Gillings: “Thanks to the bravery and support of Weller’s victims and their families, we have been able to bring an extremely disturbing offender to justice.

“Weller held a position of trust, with a duty to protect vulnerable children. His crimes are a betrayal of that responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would again like to thank West Sussex County Council for supporting this investigation and for all involved for their work in catching Weller, putting him behind bars and securing an order that will significantly limit his ability to cause further harm.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “By sending sexual messages to young people online, Weller showed a blatant disregard for his knowledge and role as a social worker, which was to support the vulnerable. He would have been well aware of the devastating impact that sexual abuse can have on children.

"He used Snapchat to contact these young people - a social media platform that is used in a large proportion of online grooming crimes, because it has features that have not been designed to keep young users safe.

“We're calling on tech companies to take swift and ambitious action to address what is currently happening on their platforms. And we're urging Ofcom to significantly strengthen its approach to tackling child sexual abuse through effective enforcement of the Online Safety Act. ”