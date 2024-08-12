Former West Sussex teacher charged with multiple offences including sexual assault
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Police revealed this news, in a statement today (Monday, August 12).
The statement read: “A former West Sussex teacher has been charged with child sex offences.
“Nick Baldock, 46, formerly of Lancing College, faces one charge of sexual assault, two counts of publishing an obscene article and three counts of knowingly disclosing personal data without consent, relating to six victims who were pupils at the college.
“He was also charged with three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, which do not relate to any current or former pupils at the college.
“Baldock was arrested in December, 2022, and is no longer employed at the college or residing in the immediate area.
“He is currently on conditional bail, to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 13.”
Anyone with any information that could help the investigation can contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 203 of 12/08.