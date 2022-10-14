Four bicycles with a combined value of around £12,000 stolen from outbuilding in Southwater

Police said the bikes were taken from a property in Old House Lane, between 7pm on Monday, July 11 and 1pm on Tuesday, July 12.

Extensive enquiries have already been completed to try and locate the bikes, and identify those responsible for taking them, Sussex Police added.

Two of the bikes were Specialized, one was chameleon green and the other was red and white; one was a Giant Propel in grey with green writing; and the other was a green and black Lapierre, Sussex Police reported.

Sussex Police are investigating the theft of four high-value bicycles from an outbuilding in Southwater. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The combined value of the bikes is around £10,000 – £12,000, police added.

Investigating officers have released images of the bikes in the hope people might recognise them or see them being offered for sale.