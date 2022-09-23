Four boys arrested for endangering drivers after missiles launched at vehicles on A27 in Emsworth

Four boys have been arrested for endangering road users after five motorists reported ‘significant damage’ to their cars after missiles were launched at them as they drove on the A27 on Thursday evening, (September 22).

Police reported that youths hurling items put drivers on the A27 carriageway at Emsworth at risk.

No injuries have been reported from the five people who have come forward with information following the incident around 5pm.

A police statement said: ‘We were called to the area to reports of youths throwing items from the side of the road at vehicles using the carriageway.

‘Five people have reported significant damage to their vehicles. Fortunately no was injured and no collisions occurred as a result.

‘We’d like to hear from anyone else who was travelling in this area this evening who may have also received damage to their vehicle but haven’t yet reported it to us.’

Four boys from Emsworth, two aged 14, one aged 13 and one aged 12, have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and endangering road users. They are currently in police custody.