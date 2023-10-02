Three residential burglaries and one business burglary in Hastings have been reported to police during September.

The business burglary involved the theft of a cash register containing £15, a name has been put forward for this incident.

On September 18, on Hurrell Road, a garage was broken into with a Child's Blue Trial bike being stolen.

Another break-in occurred on September 22 at a flat in Cornwallis Gardens, where an iPhone charger, jacket, and citizens card were stolen.

Additionally, on September 28, a flat in Tower Road West was entered but nothing was stolen.

In Rother, there were two residential burglaries and one business burglary reported.

At HMP Northeye site Bexhill, four young people were apprehended for theft of Keys.

