BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Four burglaries in Hastings reported to police during September

Three residential burglaries and one business burglary in Hastings have been reported to police during September.
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 18:11 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 18:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The business burglary involved the theft of a cash register containing £15, a name has been put forward for this incident.

On September 18, on Hurrell Road, a garage was broken into with a Child's Blue Trial bike being stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another break-in occurred on September 22 at a flat in Cornwallis Gardens, where an iPhone charger, jacket, and citizens card were stolen.

Most Popular
Three residential burglaries and one business burglary in Hastings have been reported to police during September.Three residential burglaries and one business burglary in Hastings have been reported to police during September.
Three residential burglaries and one business burglary in Hastings have been reported to police during September.

Additionally, on September 28, a flat in Tower Road West was entered but nothing was stolen.

In Rother, there were two residential burglaries and one business burglary reported.

At HMP Northeye site Bexhill, four young people were apprehended for theft of Keys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Between the 17th and 19th of September, a garage in Cascades way, Bexhill was broken into, resulting in the theft of a Cannondale Trail Mountain bike, and a house in Stonegate had an attempted burglary on September 28 between 11.30am and 3.30pm.