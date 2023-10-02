Four burglaries in Hastings reported to police during September
The business burglary involved the theft of a cash register containing £15, a name has been put forward for this incident.
On September 18, on Hurrell Road, a garage was broken into with a Child's Blue Trial bike being stolen.
Another break-in occurred on September 22 at a flat in Cornwallis Gardens, where an iPhone charger, jacket, and citizens card were stolen.
Additionally, on September 28, a flat in Tower Road West was entered but nothing was stolen.
In Rother, there were two residential burglaries and one business burglary reported.
At HMP Northeye site Bexhill, four young people were apprehended for theft of Keys.
Between the 17th and 19th of September, a garage in Cascades way, Bexhill was broken into, resulting in the theft of a Cannondale Trail Mountain bike, and a house in Stonegate had an attempted burglary on September 28 between 11.30am and 3.30pm.