Four burglary reports in Mid Sussex: break-ins at Haywards Heath and Lindfield properties

Sussex Police have warned Mid Sussex residents that there were four burglary reports in the district over the past week.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th May 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:20 BST

In a Neighbourhood Alert email sent today (Friday, May 5) police said that there were two burglary reports in Haywards Heath and two in Lindfield.

The first, dated Monday, May 1, was in Greenways Haywards Heath. Police said a property was broken into and ‘an untidy search was carried out’. The crime reference number is 1050.

Police said the next incident, dated May 1, was in Pickers Green Linfield, where a property was broken into. “A crowbar or similar was used to open a window,” a police spokesperson said, adding that an untidy search was carried out. The crime reference number is 0892.

Sussex Police have warned Mid Sussex residents that there were four burglary reports in the districtSussex Police have warned Mid Sussex residents that there were four burglary reports in the district
Police said the next incident, also dated May 1, happened on Gordon Road in Haywards Heath.

They said a property was broken into via a window and an untidy search was carried out. The crime reference number is 0685.

The fourth incident is dated April 30 and took place at The Welkin in Lindfield, said police. They said the property was broken into by smashing a window and personal items were stolen. The crime reference number is 1449.

A police spokesperson said: “It is believed that a few of the reported burglaries took place while the owner was away on holiday.” People can get advice on keeping their property secure at www.sussex.police.uk

People who have information about these incidents can contact police online or call 101 quoting the reference number. People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.