Sussex Police said shortly after 6pm on Saturday (January 27), officers became aware of a vehicle of interest travelling southbound on the A23 near Pyecombe.

Police added that the Ford Focus failed to stop when required by police, and it was pursued onto the A27 eastbound, where it was involved in a minor collision between Falmer and Lewes.

A police spokesperson said: “The occupants decamped from the car but were quickly detained by officers on foot, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

“A section of the road was closed in both directions as officers responded at the scene, and we thank the public for their patience and understanding.

“A 30-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by police and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been bailed until April 28, pending further enquiries.

“A 21-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by police and possession of a firearm without a certificate. He has been bailed until April 20, pending further enquiries.

“A 21-year-old man from Battle was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and failing to stop when required by police. He has been bailed until April 20, pending further enquiries.

“A 25-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when required by police, possession of a firearm without a certificate, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving. He has been bailed until April 20, pending further enquiries.”