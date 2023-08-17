Four men arrested within minutes following Hellingly burglary

Four men were swiftly arrested by officers following a burglary at a property in Hellingly, according to police.

Officers said they were alerted to the break-in at an address in Trefoil Road at 8pm on Tuesday, August 8, and within just a few minutes they had detained suspects nearby.

Although there was noticeable damage to the property, nothing was taken, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Two 18-year-old men, both from Croydon, were arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal and one of them was also detained for being in possession of cannabis.

“A 21-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal and a man aged 28 of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft. All four were bailed until November 9 pending further enquiries.”

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler added: “Officers quickly responded to this burglary which meant we were able to arrest four suspects within minutes of the first call coming in.

“Burglary is something we take incredibly seriously. It has both a financial and emotional impact on its victims as it is an invasion of their homes and the place they should feel most safe.

“We are committed to attending all reports of residential burglaries, providing support to victims and identifying those responsible for criminality.