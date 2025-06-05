Four men charged with drug and money laundering offences in Hove

Four men have been remanded in custody, charged with drug and money laundering offences in Hove, police have said.

Sussex Police said officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit executed a warrant at a restaurant premises in Western Road, Hove, at 9.45am on June 2.

A quantity of suspected class A drugs and a quantity of cash were seized, the force added.

Officers made four arrests in connection with the investigation.

Officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit executed a warrant at a restaurant premises in Western Road. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police can confirm that four men were charged and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on June 4.

They were:

Klevis Doda, 31, of The Drive, Hove, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

Mahamoud Zayad, 33, of no fixed address, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

Eris Deraj, 41, of no fixed address, charged with being concerned in the offer to supply cocaine, and with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

Fitzroy Morris, 61, of High Street, Brighton, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and with acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

Detective Sergeant Mark Pinder said: “We continue to work hard to target criminal groups and to disrupt the supply of class A drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.

“We also continue to encourage the public to report information to us.”

All four men were remanded in custody, and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 2 to answer the charges.