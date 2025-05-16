Four men robbed a Hastings phone shop, stealing mobile phones worth tens of thousands of pounds, police said.

Sussex Police said Daniel Larbi, David Larbi, Rio Charlton and Gavin McCormac raided the Three store in Station Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Three of the group entered the store wearing dark tracksuits and masks, and threatened staff, while another acted as a lookout.

“Inside the store, the men forced access to a safe, stealing mobile phones worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Gavin McCormac, Rio Charlton, David Larbi, and Daniel Larbi. Picture: Sussex Police

“They then rushed out of the shop, pushing a woman to the floor to make their escape.

“But the group were traced by the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit, and entered Kent.

“Officers from Kent Police and the Metropolitan Police joined a pursuit with the vehicle which ended in Bexleyheath where they were arrested.”

Police said following an investigation by Hastings CID, the four men were charged with robbery and with dangerous driving.

The police spokesperson said: “They admitted both charges when they appeared for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on April 25.”

The court was told about how the incident happened at about 1pm on December 11 last year.

The police spokesperson said: “Footage showed the men entering the store, threatening staff, and going into the stock area of the shop. They bundled stock into bags and then left the store moments later.

“Daniel Larbi, 21, of Brackenbury Road, Hammersmith, David Labri, 19, of the same address, Rio Charlton, 22, of Butler Street, West Bromwich, and Gavin McCormac, 20, of Otterbourne Court, Halesowen, appeared for sentencing.

“They were each jailed for three years for robbery and for dangerous driving, and were each disqualified from driving for two and a half years.”

Speaking after the case, Hastings District Commander Chief Inspector Simon Yates said: “We responded to reports of a robbery in Hastings town centre, and were able to trace a vehicle leaving the county.

“We are grateful to our colleagues in Kent Police and the Metropolitan Police for their support, demonstrating great professionalism and teamwork between police forces.

“This ensured we were able to build a case against all four men, who are now serving prison sentences.”