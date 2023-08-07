BREAKING
Four out of Five burglaries in Sussex go unsolved

81% of burglaries went unsolved in Sussex in the 2022/2023 financial year - an average of 11 a day, new analysis has revealed.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST

The figures, from official Home Office statistics, show that in 2022/2023, a total of 3,854 burglaries in Sussex were closed without a suspect being identified, accounting for 81% of all cases. Meanwhile, just 4% of Sussex's burglaries resulted in a suspect being charged or summonsed.

The national figures paint a similarly dire picture, but Sussex is above the overall average for England and Wales of 77%.

Since 2015, the Conservatives have taken over 4,000 Police Community Support Officers off the streets. And as of last year, just 12% of officers across England and Wales were assigned to frontline neighbourhood policing teams.

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate James MacCleary said: “Under this Government, so many burglars are getting off scot-free. These figures will bring little comfort to families and pensioners across our county and here in our local area.