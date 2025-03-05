Four out of six Brighton and Hove shops sold booze to underage children during police test, officers say

Four out of six Brighton and Hove shops tested during a police exercise sold booze to children, a spokesperson has confirmed.

The news comes after Sussex Police officers took a group of volunteers out onto the streets of Brighton and Hove to carry out test purchases at six premises in the city.

From that number, four failed, and the police volunteers – all under 18 – were able to purchase a bottle of cider, two bottles of lager and one bottle of vodka during the operation.

"Underage purchasing and drinking of alcohol is against the law and we have a duty to ensure licensed premises in the city abide by the four licence objectives: For protection of crime and disorder, Public safety, For the prevention of public nuisance, For the protection of children from harm,” a police spokesperson said

Inspector Redbourn, Brighton & Hove Police Licensing team added: "Our licensing team have a variety of powers at their disposal to use in these situations. "These range from working to educate the person who made the sale, through to prosecution. “Our team will also meet the premises licence holders and the designated premises supervisors, to consider outcomes to ensure the licensing objectives are being met moving forward. "Our overarching objective in these cases will always be to prevent any future sales to underage persons from taking place.”