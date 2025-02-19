Four sentenced for causing deliberate fires in East Sussex

Four people have been sentenced following three deliberate fires in East Sussex in 2023.

Police said that the series of fire began on September 24, 2023, when a Range Rover was set alight outside a property in Downsway, Woodingdean.

The following evening, another fire at Down Terrace, Brighton was reported. The blaze devastated the building, resulting in a woman and her dog being forced to escape through an upstairs window, police added.

The force added that just 25 minutes later, a third fire was reported in Norwich Crescent, Brighton. Fortunately, no one was injured during the blaze, and it was quickly extinguished before it could cause any further damage, leaving only the bricks scalded, and a window frame damaged.

Callum Radband, 26, of Curf Way, Burgess Hill, Elle-Mai Dunford, 21, of Grove Road, Eastbourne, Marcus Murphy, 28, of Cantelupe Road, Bexhill-on-Sea and Bronnie Richards, 26, of Cantelupe Road, Bexhill-on-Sea have been sentenced following three deliberate fires in Brighton. Picture: Sussex Police

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Through a series of detailed police enquiries, four individuals were identified as suspects:

“All were charged in relation to the three fires, with Dunford entering a guilty plea on October 9, 2024.

“Following nearly four weeks at trial at Lewes Crown Court in November 2024, verdicts for Radband, Richards and Murphy were returned.

“Radband was found guilty of his involvement in relation to the fires in Down Terrace and Norwich Crescent. He was acquitted of his involvement in the vehicle fire in Downsway.

“Richards and Murphy were found guilty of their involvement in the fire in Norwich Crescent and acquitted in relation to Downsway and Down Terrace.

“Dunford and Radband were sentenced together on January 20 at Lewes Crown Court, with Dunford receiving a sentence of seven years and four months.

“Radband was sentenced to six years and eight months for his role in two of the fires.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Monday, February 17, Richards and Murphy both received a sentence of 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, along with a community order.

Investigator Aimee Gorman said: “These three incidents not only caused significant damage, but also instilled widespread fear, extending beyond the direct victims and into the local community.

“Following the sentencing of Dunford, Radband, Richards and Murphy, we hope the victims can begin to move forward and put these events behind them.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to the community for their support throughout the investigation. Their assistance, including providing crucial details and CCTV footage, played a vital role in helping us identify the suspects and secure convictions.”