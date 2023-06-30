Police have arrested four teenagers in connection with a motorcycle theft in Eastbourne on Friday, June 30.

A Honda motorcycle was reported being taken by a group of youths from New Road up towards Longstone Road at around 2.25am.

Officers attended, but could not locate the motorcycle or any suspects.

At around 5.10am, a member of the public reported seeing a group with a motorcycle at Longstone Road and police were swiftly on the scene to find four youths running away.

Three teenagers aged 14, 16 and 19 – all from Eastbourne – and a 15-year-old boy from Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The 15-year-old has been released on conditional bail while the others remain in custody at this time.