Four teenagers arrested after Eastbourne motorbike theft

Police have arrested four teenagers in connection with a motorcycle theft in Eastbourne on Friday, June 30.
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

A Honda motorcycle was reported being taken by a group of youths from New Road up towards Longstone Road at around 2.25am.

Officers attended, but could not locate the motorcycle or any suspects.

At around 5.10am, a member of the public reported seeing a group with a motorcycle at Longstone Road and police were swiftly on the scene to find four youths running away.

Police have arrested four teenagers in connection with a motorcycle theft in Eastbourne on Friday, June 30. Picture: National WorldPolice have arrested four teenagers in connection with a motorcycle theft in Eastbourne on Friday, June 30. Picture: National World
Three teenagers aged 14, 16 and 19 – all from Eastbourne – and a 15-year-old boy from Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The 15-year-old has been released on conditional bail while the others remain in custody at this time.

An investigation is underway and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around that time or has relevant video footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 196 of 30/06.